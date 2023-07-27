2 firefighters hurt, several families displaced after apartment fire in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – Two firefighters were hurt and several residents were displaced after a fire destroyed several units at a north Harris County apartment complex.

It happened in the 500 block of Cypress Station Drive near Hollow Tree Lane.

Firefighters with Ponderosa FD and Spring FD were called to the apartments at around 7 p.m.

Officials said firefighters took an hour and 15 minutes to put out the fire, which affected 16 units.

All residents affected evacuated safely with the help of local apartment security.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. Both of them are expected to be OK.

Officials believe the fire started from furniture.

“What happens then is the fire grows exponentially and it becomes a defensive posture on our side because there’s no way that we can get inside to kill it from the underneath because it’s burning straight up,” said Ponderosa Chief Fred Windisch.

Officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are now investigating the fire.