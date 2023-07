(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prime Energy drinks are displayed at a store in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

HOUSTON – While excessive heat threatens public health, experts are increasingly more concerned about a drink that may push them over the edge.

The drink is called PRIME.

It’s an energy drink that’s extremely popular among young people. Although, the can warns against people under 18 years old drinking the beverage.

Some people are confusing the brand’s sports drinks and energy drinks.

One doctor says both could be harmful.