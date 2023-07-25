Get ready to rodeo in 2024! Here’s how and when you can get tickets

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo may not start till February of next year -- but superfans are already shining their boots.

The 2024 RodeoHouston season tickets go on sale online beginning Tuesday, Aug, 1, at 10 a.m., the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday. A limited amount of season tickets will be available for the 2024 show (Feb. 27 – March 17). There is an eight-ticket purchase limit per household.

2024 SEASON TICKETS

(Includes all 20 RODEOHOUSTON® performances)

Season Ticket options start at $500, plus a processing fee.

Upper Level: $500; $740

Lodge Level: $900

Field Level: $1,200

Club Level: $1300 Endzone; $1400 Sideline

Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $6,000

Chute Seats presented by Hess: $8,000

ONLINE WAITING ROOM

The online waiting room to purchase tickets opens at 9:30 am. Customers who join the waiting room from 9:30 a.m. to 9:59 a.m. will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets at 10 a.m.

A place in the waiting room does not guarantee season tickets.