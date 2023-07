5-year-old boy with autism found unresponsive in pool at Pearland home

PEARLAND, Texas – A 5-year-old boy with autism was found unresponsive in a pool in Pearland Tuesday, the Pearland Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of Sunnycoast Lane around 3:20 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they immediately began performing CPR on the child until paramedics with the Pearland Fire Department arrived and tried to revive the boy.

Paramedics transported the child to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.