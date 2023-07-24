‘They got their guns all pointed to me’: Black man mauled by police dog called 911

A man believed to be Jadarrius Rose can be heard in audio of at least two 911 calls telling dispatchers that he doesn’t know why he’s being pulled over or why troopers have their guns drawn.

OHIO – A 23-year-old Black man who was mauled by a police dog in Ohio after surrendering with his hands up appeared to tell 911 dispatchers in at least two separate calls that he didn’t know why he was being pulled over or why troopers had their guns drawn.

“Right now I’m being chased by like 20 police officers and they all got their guns pointed directly to my truck,” a man police believe to be Jadarrius Rose told a Pickaway County dispatcher during a 2-minute call released Monday. “So now I’m trying to figure out why they got their guns all pointed to me and they’re all white people.”

Rose was pulled over on July 4 in Circleville, Ohio, because the semi-truck he was driving “was missing a left rear mud flap,” according to an incident report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

To continue reading, visit nbcnews.com.