KPRC 2′s Keith Garvin, Daniella Guzman in Paris for 1-year mark from the Summer Olympic Games: See what they’re up to

Monday, July 24, 2023

PARIS – Bonjour!

The first 24 hours in Paris have been incredible! After a long nine-hour direct flight from Houston to Paris, we gathered all of our equipment and went straight to our hotel. My co-anchor Keith Garvin and KPRC 2 veteran photojournalist Byron Nichols and I took a two-hour power nap to recharge energy. We met up, grabbed a quick bite to eat, and hit the ground running as we walked around and began recording video of all the beautiful sites and sounds on a Sunday afternoon in Paris. We walked up to the Arc du Triomphe and noticed a large crowd and music. As we got closer, we saw a bunch of bikes zoom past the Arc. At that moment, we realized we had just walked up to and witnessed a historic moment… The Tour Du France crossing the finishing line!

It was so exciting! After shooting more video for a story, We walked around and saw the most adorable little Parisian cafés that lined the streets with the most perfect view of the ark. They all looked like they were out of a sweet fairytale book. We had some coffee and French fries, shot more video and called it a night.

French fries in Paris (KPRC 2)

The jet lag was starting to kick in. We decided to get some rest to pick back up for day two, which already has a busy and tight itinerary. For now, we say, “Au revoir from Paris!”

-Daniella Guzman

