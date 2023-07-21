Testing facing longer delays at Houston Forensic Science Center, even after millions more invested

Concerns on Thursday over what KPRC 2 Investigates has uncovered involving forensic testing delays at the Houston Forensic Science Center resulting in significant backlogs.

“Whether if you are innocent or guilty, if we have the evidence to test either way, why are we taking so long to do that,” said Douglas Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union.

When it comes to forensic examinations of firearms, HFSC has seen backlogs grow by 87 cases in year-to-year comparisons with the average age of the backlog surging from 161 days to 213, “If I have a firearm that was used in a homicide. Why does the family have to wait almost a year-and-half to just find out if that weapon was used to kill their loved one,” said Griffith.

Testing of sexual assault kits has also seen a massive growth in delays with 225 days a year ago to a present delay of 306 days. This all comes after HFSC received nearly $5 million more dollars in the past year to help get their operations moving.

“The citizens of Houston are not receiving the benefits for the investment that we have because these cases are being delayed,” said Council Member Mike Knox, who also is the Vice Chair of the City Council’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

So what’s causing the delay?

“We have continued to struggle with finding staffing,” said Dr. Stout, who revealed he’s down two examiners for firearms testing as well as five analysts who handle sexual assault kits. Stout told KPRC 2 Investigates new employees are in the pipeline, but he said training can take up to two years.

Translation? Delays aren’t going away.

“It is an awful thing to have to say it is delayed. Our folks work really hard to not have those delays and it’s very frustrating to us to not be able to keep up with the timing that we need to,” said Stout.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told KPRC 2 Investigates she has “become increasingly alarmed in recent months” with what Ogg describes as “unacceptable delays” by HFSC.

In a lengthy statement, she wrote, “These delays jeopardize the progress our office has made to reduce our backlog and threaten public safety by undermining our ability to prosecute our area’s most violent criminals. I encourage city officials to do everything they can to remedy this situation as soon as possible.”