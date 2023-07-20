86º

Uber driver shot by suspected car burglar attempting to flee scene while customers pursued him in southeast Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Uber driver shot by suspected car thief (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspected car burglar who they say shot at a group of people, wounding an Uber driver passing by in southeast Houston.

It happened at a nightclub in the 8600 block of Glenvista Street at around 1 a.m.

Police said several customers exited the club and found a man attempting to break into cars parked nearby.

The group approached the suspect and tried to hold him down, but the suspect broke free. That was when, police said, he pulled out a gun and fired at the customers while running away.

At the same time, police said an Uber driver with a passenger was driving by and was shot in the elbow and grazed in the chest. He was treated at the scene and continued his drive.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

The passenger was not hurt.

