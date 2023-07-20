Several people displaced after fire rips through southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Several people have been forced out of their apartments after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Hillcroft and South Main Street in southwest Houston at The Heights at Post Oak apartments.

For the second day in a row, Houston firefighters battled a big blaze that left people without a place to stay.

“We do have 32 units affected. That wasn’t all by fire,” said James Pennington with the Houston Fire Department.

Amid triple-digit temperatures, several units also do not have power.

“Some wires were burned,” Pennington said.

The fire started on the second floor and spread to the roof. Crews boarded up dozens of burned out units.

“They made an offensive attack, went in with hose lines, did an outstanding job in this heat,” Pennington said.

But there’s still a lot of damage left behind.

“As we were driving up, we saw a smoky smoke come out out of the building,” said Iva Upton.

Upton has serious heart problems. She visited her brother at the apartments Wednesday and now doesn’t have the machine she needs.

“That keeps my heart beating, and they won’t let me get in there to get my equipment that I need,” Upton said.

No one was hurt in the fire and there is currently no word on a cause.

More stories: PHOTOS, VIDEO: 3-alarm fire tears through West Beltway Motel 6, leaving extensive damage

Several residents displaced after large fire destroys 8 units at north Houston apartment complex