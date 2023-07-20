Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Baytown mom on Mother’s Day in 2016

BAYTOWN, Texas – The man accused of murdering a Baytown mom on Mother’s Day seven years ago has been found guilty.

Byron Collins was found guilty of capital murder in the death of 50-year-old Nataliya Shal. He was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday, according to court records.

Shal’s body was found May 8, 2016, in her apartment at the Lakes at Madera complex in the 300 block of West Baker Road. Officers spotted Shal’s body through a window after her truck-driving husband, David Englerth, called police after not hearing from her.

Collins was arrested in 2017 at the same apartment complex where the murder took place. According to court documents, Collins was accused of stabbing Shal to death while committing aggravated sexual assault.

Investigators connected Collins to the case through DNA and a cigarette butt at the scene.