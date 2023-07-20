HISD superintendent to answer questions at district’s 6th community meeting

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles is hosting the sixth district family event to share more information about his vision for HISD and to meet families from schools across the district.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. KPRC 2 is carrying a livestream of the event.

Families have the opportunity to submit questions for the superintendent and his team ahead of the meeting.

“I am excited to spend time getting to know our students and families the way I’ve been able to get to know our educators,” Miles said in a news release.

In addition to these meetings, families at New Education System schools were invited to campus-based community meetings once in July and August.

