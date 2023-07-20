2 Houston police officers relieved of duty following arrests for separate incidents

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said two officers have been relieved of duty pending investigation by the Internal Affairs Division after being arrested for two separate incidents.

According to HPD, Sgt. Stephen Childers, assigned to the Clear Lake division, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated at the end of his shift. Childers has 27 years of service with HPD.

HPD Statement on the arrest of two officers: pic.twitter.com/faWLd59Yxe — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2023

The second officer under investigation is Senior Police Officer Stephen Martinez. Martinez was assigned to the traffic enforcement division. HPD said he was off-duty when he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a home in an unincorporated area of Harris County. He was arrested and charged with assault - family violence.

“The Houston Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards and will take appropriate action up to and including termination,” a statement from HPD read.