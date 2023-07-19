Recognize him? Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital looking for family of unidentified patient admitted in early July

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is asking the public to help to locate the family of a man who was admitted to the hospital earlier this month.

According to a news release, the man was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest from the parking lot of a shopping center near Highway 59 and Hillcroft.

Officials said the patient appears to be a Hispanic man who is possibly in his 20s with brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has short, black hair and a large elephant tattoo on his left bicep, Memorial Hermann said.

Anyone who may know this man or his family is urged to contact Memorial Hermann Southwest at 713-456-8087.