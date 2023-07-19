League City council votes to ban TikTok app from city-related devices. Here’s what you should know

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – In a 6-2 vote, League City council voted Tuesday to ban TikTok from city-related devices and business.
The ban went into effect immediately.
It is not a city-wide ban and city employees will still be able to use TikTok on their own personal devices.
In December, the governor ordered state agencies to immediately ban employees from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued devices. The governor cited security and data vulnerabilities.
In the spring, the Texas Legislature voted on the issue. The governor signed House Bill 1863 into law in June.