Another city in Texas to consider banning TikTok

FILE - This file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York on Feb. 25, 2020. A former executive at ByteDance, the Chinese company which owns popular short-video app TikTok says in a legal filing that some members of the ruling Communist Party used data held by the company to identify and locate protesters in Hong Kong.(AP Photo/File)

LEAGUE CITY – Your kids may love TikTok, but Tuesday night, another city in the region will consider whether to ban the app.

The League City council is expected to vote whether to ban TikTok from city related devices and city related business.

Read the proposed resolution here:

If approved, the ban would go into effect September 1.

In December, the governor ordered state agencies to immediately ban employees from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued devices. The governor cited security and data vulnerabilities.

In the spring, the Texas Legislature voted on the issue. The governor signed it into law in June.