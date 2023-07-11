Another city in Texas to consider banning TikTok

LEAGUE CITY – Your kids may love TikTok, but Tuesday night, another city in the region will consider whether to ban the app.
The League City council is expected to vote whether to ban TikTok from city related devices and city related business.
Read the proposed resolution here:
If approved, the ban would go into effect September 1.
In December, the governor ordered state agencies to immediately ban employees from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued devices. The governor cited security and data vulnerabilities.
In the spring, the Texas Legislature voted on the issue. The governor signed it into law in June.