Harris County clerk hosting 3rd Annual Back-to-School Birth Certificate event

File photo: Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth with the Villavicencio family at the Back-to- School Birth Certificate Event at the Pasadena Annex, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is hosting its third annual Back-to-School Birth Certificate event on Saturday, July 29, specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for school registration.

The event will take place at HCCO’s Pasadena Annex (John Phelps Courthouse), 101 S. Richey St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 50 people in line will receive one birth certificate free of charge and a backpack for their child.

This year, HCCO is collaborating with Harris County Precinct Two Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Harris County Justice of the Peace Precinct Two, Place Two Judge Dolores Lozano, State Representative Mary Ann Perez of District 144, Harris County Resources for Children and Adults, Harris County Department of Education Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment, Texas Afterschool Centers on Education, Northwest Educational Center, Trinity Dental Centers and the Alpha Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in partnership with Alpha Merit Group Educational Foundation, Inc.

“Our partnerships allow us to provide more for families whose children are starting or going back to school,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “Thanks to their support, our office is able to provide the 50 complimentary birth certificates, school supplies, backpacks and more for back-to-school.”

Last year, HCCO was recognized by the International Association of Government Officials and by the National Association of Counties for providing innovative and effective government programs that strengthen services for residents.

“Many families manage busy schedules that do not allow them to visit our office during regular business hours. Allowing them the opportunity to obtain their children’s birth certificates on a Saturday is very helpful to them,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “We look forward to helping many families cross one more item off their Back-to-School lists.”

HCCO provides a short form birth certificate that is acceptable for school enrollment.

The following is required to apply for a birth certificate:

Must have been born in the State of Texas

Applicant must be the person named on the certificate, the legal representative, or an immediate family member with appropriate identification (ID)

Have a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, federal or state ID card, military ID, U.S. Passport and or supporting documents

A completed birth certificate application, available at our office

Payment of $23.00 (cash or credit card)

If you are not able to attend HCCO’s Back-to-School Birth Certificate event, you can request birth certificates online, by mail or in person at any of HCCO’s 11 locations. For additional information click here or call 713-274-8686. For information on HCCO services and updates go to www.cclerk.hctx.net, or follow us on social media @HarrisCoTXClerk.