Questions answered about A/C issues and repair times at several Houston fire departments

HOUSTON – We are getting more answers this Wednesday about the ongoing air conditioning problems at several Houston fire stations.

On Tuesday, KPRC 2 was the first to tell you about Fire Station 23 on Lawndale Road having to use portable units because the A/C is not working.

After our story aired, crews showed up to the station to make repairs, but it was later determined that the facility will need a new unit. The city also dropped off more portable units to help keep fire crews cool.

KPRC 2’s Re’Chelle Turner sent a list of questions to the city’s General Services Department, which said Fire Station 23 won’t get a new unit until the end of August.

“I saw the piece on KPRC 2 about the firehouse and I felt really bad,” Chris Iovino said.

Chris Iovino, a logistics and supply chain specialist, reached out and wanted to help.

“I know the guys are out there working really hard. They are putting their lives on the line in these conditions. To not be able to have air conditioning in this kind of weather at the fire station seems really unfortunate. We need to do better,” he said.

According to the General Services Department, Fire Station 23 will need a new A/C unit and it’s not expected to arrive until August 31st. Reporter Re’Chelle Turner asked Iovino if he could get the unit delivered sooner than the expected date.

“I’ve managed to bring in items that other people could not bring in quickly or easily. I’ve managed to do that in many scenarios I do it almost all the time,” he said.

President of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Patrick Marty Lancton visited Fire Station 23 Wednesday morning.

“It’s still 80-something degrees in there but better than 90 degrees. But that shouldn’t be what our bar is for doing the right thing and making sure the health and safety of the A/C are working properly,” Lancton said.

Turner sent a list of questions to the General Services Department about other issues at about 10 fire stations in the Houston area. The GSD said Fire Station 60 on Jeanetta Street needs a new unit and repairs are expected to be made by 2024.

Fire Station 75 on Dairy Ashford is also dealing with an A/C issue and a new one is expected to be ordered by August 5. KPRC 2 spotted a city vehicle at the station on Wednesday.

According to GSD, Fire Station 46 is expected to get a new unit by January 31, 2024. Fire Station 76 will get a new unit by the end of this month.

“The city really…I think could do a better job,” Iovino said.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña was not available for an on-camera interview but said he is working to get to the bottom of the issues.

KPRC 2 asked the GSD if another company can come in and replace the A/C unit. They responded and said the city contract cannot be broken, but if the companies have parts, they can reach out to the city.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association sent a statement:

“This is a public health emergency. Temperatures have been in excess of 100 degrees for weeks, and we haven’t even made it to what is traditionally Houston’s hottest month. Our firefighters have no way to avoid the heat when they are out on calls. The have to be able to cool down when they return to the station. It is beyond comprehension why the city is dragging its feet and rejecting the help being offered to fix the problem right now. The time for excuses is over. We need action”.

Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton

President

Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association