East Texas educator accused of promoting child porn arrested while attending teacher’s conference

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of an east Texas elementary school teacher accused of promoting child pornography.

According to the constable’s office, the arrest came as part of a joint effort between local law enforcement and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Fabrizio Olague was arrested on July 17, following a two-month investigation. The constable’s office said officials discovered that Olague is responsible for the transmission of explicit material involving minors. The investigation also revealed Olague worked as an elementary school teacher with the Chapel Hill Independent School District in Flint, Texas. Specifically, he served as a dyslexia interventionist, providing support and education to students ranging from kindergarten to third grade.

“At this time, we do not have evidence to support Mr. Olague victimized any of the students he taught,” the constable’s office said.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Olague’s home with the collaborative efforts of Montgomery County Pct. 1, Montgomery County Pct. 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement learned Olague was away attending a teacher’s conference in Plano when the warrant was executed. Texas DPS was able to apprehend him while he was at the conference.

Olague is in the local county jail to await legal proceedings.

“It is anticipated Mr. Olague will face numerous charges related to the promotion of child pornography,” the constable’s office said.