Black Maternal Mental Health Week focuses on importance of mood disorders among new mothers

HOUSTON – Dr. Lindsay Sillas with The Woman’s Hospital of Texas said it’s common for women’s mental health to be impacted after childbirth.

“Black women are going to be more likely to suffer mental health disorders just because of the legacy of health disparities in this country. Some Black women are very fearful of the health care system, as you can imagine, due to the public health crisis of Black maternal mortality. So we’re asking them to rebuild trust in us,” Dr. Sillas said.

The mortality rate highlighted by the March of Dimes showed that Black women die during childbirth at a higher rate in Harris County than in other counties across the state and nation.

While state and national leaders have been scrambling to find the source of the problem, mental health is considered among the top three factors.

“About 20% of women will experience a peripartum mood disorder, which could include depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis, and so we really want to be proactive in letting women know at their prenatal visit that this is a possibility. But Black women are more likely to experience those symptoms up to maybe 40%, but unfortunately are less likely to be treated,” Dr. Sillas said.

Symptoms are:

Persistent crying

Inability to sleep

Obsessively watching the baby

Not eating well

Dr. Sillas said a woman suffering may not even recognize these symptoms in herself, so close family members need to be supportive by encouraging women to disclose these symptoms to a health professional. The symptoms may take months, even a year to appear.

Dr. Sillas said don’t be afraid to make an appointment and seek extra help past the 6-week follow-up. The visit is different from “routine care” and therefore may be covered under insurance or Medicare.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH DR. SILLAS

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

The Shades of Blue Project offers free, local help for moms.

In exchange for free diapers, clothes, and health screenings, they always want moms to join their support groups.

National Maternal Mental Health Hotline

Mothers can call or text to get help through this number: 1-833-943-5746