Shades of Blue project aimed at helping women who can’t afford postpartum care

Shades of Blue was created by a Houston woman who experienced a traumatic birth.

Now, she has a center equipped with counseling rooms and wellness clinics to help care for others after birth.

“My daughter was stillborn and no one was making the correlation between stillbirth and maternal mental health, and so, I wanted to create a space that was not based on birthing outcomes but birthing experiences,” Founder of Shades of Blue, Kay Matthews, said.

The Shades of Blue office, which is located at 3303 FM 1960 Rd W, assists women with accessing clothing, diapers, wipes, baby supplies and household needs.

Matthews said women come from across Texas (more than 100 per week) get help through support groups, counseling and wellness care.

The care at Shades of Blue remains free because of grant funding, donations and a partnership with Avenue 360.

“We don’t talk about the postpartum period or maternal mental health and how it escalates from baby blues to anxiety to postpartum depression. There are many different steps that we can actually help to stop by doing the little bitty things that can make a big impact,” Matthews said.