Powerball Jackpot reaches $1B, but $2M ticket sold at store in Spring

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SPRING, Texas – Someone woke up $2 million richer Tuesday morning after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket in Spring.

The $1 billion Powerball prize is still up for grabs, but one lucky person was able to hit big at a store located on Aldine Westfield Road. Two other people also won $2 million by matching all five numbers plus the Power Play in Arkansas and Georgia, lottery officials said.

Five people won $1 million after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

Monday night’s winning numbers were: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.