Ticket purchased in Katy among 2 from Texas to win $1 million Powerball

KATY, Texas – Two Texans each won $1 million on Saturday through the Powerball lottery game, and one of these people bought their ticket in Katy, Texas.

The Texas Lottery said the Katy ticket was bought from an Edge Mart in the 21411 block of Clay Road, while the second ticket was purchased in Frisco, Texas.

Nobody won the large $875 million prize over the weekend, so you might still have a chance. The winning numbers were 2,9,43,55,57, and the Powerball was 18.

The Powerball prize is now $900 million, which is the third largest prize for this game in the lottery’s history. The numbers will be drawn on Monday.

The last time a Texan won a Powerball jackpot was in 2015. They had to share $564.1 million with two other people.