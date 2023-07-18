Police looking for missing man with dementia last seen in Fourth Ward

The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

Authorities are asking for information about the whereabouts of Alfred Jerome Martin, who was last seen on Monday walking near the 200 block of Gray Street in Fourth Ward. He was last spotted wearing a striped, yellow collared shirt with light blue hospital pants and white sandals. Martin weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen him, you should call police at 832-394-1840.

