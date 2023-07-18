92º

LIVE

Local News

Police looking for missing man with dementia last seen in Fourth Ward

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Police Department, Missing Person
The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

Authorities are asking for information about the whereabouts of Alfred Jerome Martin, who was last seen on Monday walking near the 200 block of Gray Street in Fourth Ward. He was last spotted wearing a striped, yellow collared shirt with light blue hospital pants and white sandals. Martin weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen him, you should call police at 832-394-1840.

To see additional missing person reports go here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email