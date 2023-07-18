After 5 deaths allegedly linked to carbon monoxide poisoning at Airbnbs, Houston-area man’s family asks for change

The family of a 23-year-old man from Pearland, Texas, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at an Airbnb in Mexico in April is speaking to the media for the first time on Tuesday during a news conference, according to their Attorney L. Chris Stewart.

PEARLAND, Texas – The family of a 23-year-old man from Pearland, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at an Airbnb in Mexico in April, according to attorney L. Chris Stewart, spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday during a news conference, calling for Airbnb to change its company policies.

Austin Crews’ family and the attorney are asking the hospitality company to make changes to its company policies to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory.

Crews graduated from Texas A&M University, then traveled by himself to Puebla, Mexico for vacation before he was to start graduate school. The United States Embassy confirmed Crews died of carbon monoxide poisoning while he was showering at his Airbnb, Stewart’s office said. His body was later returned to the U.S.

Crews’ father said his son was going to do great things, and they do not want his death to be in vain.

Stewart said carbon monoxide poisonings at Airbnbs have “become almost an epidemic.”

Stewart is the attorney for three other Americans, who, his office said, also died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a different Airbnb in Mexico in October 2022.

He said he is also representing a widow from Mexico after she told him her husband died in a similar incident while he was traveling for work.

KPRC 2 cannot confirm whether these statements are valid, but has reached out to Airbnb for a response. We have not heard back as of this writing.

Stewart said in the news conference Tuesday that he has been in contact with Airbnb and says the company has mentioned they encourage people to have the carbon monoxide detectors at rental properties. Stewart said this is not enough.

“We also believe it’s at the point where our elected officials, senators, congressmen, (and) the White House, they now need to get involved because too many Americans are dying overseas at Airbnbs from something just so preventable,” he said.

Stewart’s office said it will carry out its own independent investigation into Crews’ death.

Stewart has represented victims in the 2019 Boeing plane crash and the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.