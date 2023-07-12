Walmart settles lawsuit from Conroe men detained while returning TV

CONROE, Texas – Walmart has settled a federal lawsuit brought by two Conroe men who alleged wrongful arrest and racial discrimination after they were detained by police while trying to return a television.

The incident for which the case was filed happened on Sept. 10, 2020, at the Walmart located at 1407 North Loop in Conroe.

Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson purchased a $300 television from the store. Stewart attempted to return the television he purchased hours before. But the men said even though they had a receipt, they had to wait a while because the Walmart employees appeared to be skeptical.

Suddenly, Conroe police showed up.

“Officers were coming around the corner and told us to put our hands up,” Richardson said.

According to the lawsuit, they were paraded in front of other customers to a Loss Prevention Office where employees told police they believed Stewart and Richardson were trying to return a stolen TV.

“This one particular time we feel like we were targeted because we were Black,” Richardson said.

Stewart said while detained with handcuffs, real problems emerged inside the store.

“You all got us in here handcuffed, and you’ve got people in the store fighting, and you’re not going to do anything about that? But you’ve got me in here and I’ve got a receipt and I have done nothing wrong,” said Stewart.

Ultimately, Walmart released Stewart and Richardson.

“To not to have a voice when you know you have done nothing wrong is a humiliating feeling,” Stewart said.

However, Stewart claims their exit came with an expletive-filled warning.

“She told us to get the F out of their store, and don’t F’n come back,” Stewart said.

The federal trial for the case got underway on Monday, July 10, with the selection of a jury and opening statements. On the second day of trial, and before any evidence was offered, Walmart announced to the court that the case had settled, according to Ben Hall from The Hall Law Group, which represents the clients in the case.

Hall said both clients agreed to the settlement ending the public litigation. The terms of the settlement are confidential.