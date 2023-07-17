Search underway for swimmer missing in Magnolia Garden area in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man in east Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the possibly 50-year-old man was last seen swimming at Magnolia Garden. It was said the man swam to a small island, then was seen swimming to the other side of the San Jacinto River.

@HCSOTexas deputies are searching for a missing adult male (possibly 50 yoa). The male was said to be at Magnolia Garden, swam to a small island, then was reportedly seen swimming to the other side of the river. It’s unknown if he made it across or went under.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/y8dA3Jz77E — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2023

The sheriff’s office said it is not known whether the man made it across or went under.

According to deputies, the man and his friend were playing ball in the water when the man decided to swim to the island. The man’s friend told deputies he saw the man take a break in the water about five feet from the island. The man hasn’t been seen since.

An active search is currently underway including a marine unit and other support personnel.