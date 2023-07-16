85º

Authorities searching for 2 children who went underwater and haven’t resurfaced in east Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY Texas – Authorities are searching for two children who went underwater and have not resurfaced in east Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the scene is located in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two children, possibly 12 and six-years-old, went underwater and have not resurfaced. The sheriff’s office didn’t say what body of water the children were in.

A marine unit and other support teams are en route to the scene.

