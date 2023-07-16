Authorities searching for 2 children who went underwater and haven’t resurfaced in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY Texas – Authorities are searching for two children who went underwater and have not resurfaced in east Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the scene is located in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to 1927 Gulf Pump Rd. Preliminary info: two children, possible ages of 12 & 6, went under water and have not resurfaced. Our marine unit and other support teams are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/zwklHCtbTH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2023

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two children, possibly 12 and six-years-old, went underwater and have not resurfaced. The sheriff’s office didn’t say what body of water the children were in.

A marine unit and other support teams are en route to the scene.