Good Samaritan who tried to save woman drowns in San Jacinto River near Crosby

CROSBY, Texas – A man drowned in the San Jacinto River while he attempted to rescue a woman who was swimming late Sunday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at the Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach on Gulf Pump Road and Beaumont Highway in Crosby.

Deputies said multiple people were riding their ATVs and 4-wheelers through a wooded area.

At some point, witnesses saw a woman who was swimming in the river but she began screaming for help as the current apparently tried to pull her away from the shore.

Update: this morning, at about 1:17am, @HCSOTexas dive team members recovered the body of the man who went missing after going underwater. https://t.co/kCtdkA4jLS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 26, 2023

As the woman screamed for help, several men jumped into the water to save her. One of the men did not return.

According to Maj. Jamie Razo with HCSO, the Marine and Dive unit were called to the scene to search for the missing man using sonar. Divers went into the water, and that was when the body of the man was recovered.

Deputies said the woman does not know the man that saved her.

The man’s age and identity were not released.