Multiple people transported after van crashes into eye care center in northwest Harris County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Multiple people transported after vehicle crashes into eye care center in northwest Harris County (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

HOUSTON – Multiple people have been transported to the hospital after a van crashed into an eye care center in northwest Harris County Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

It happened at the New Sights Eye Care located at 13455 Cutten Rd.

According to Herman, multiple victims are being transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Deputy constables are working to determine what caused the crash.

