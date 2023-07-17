Multiple people transported after van crashes into eye care center in northwest Harris County

Multiple people transported after vehicle crashes into eye care center in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – Multiple people have been transported to the hospital after a van crashed into an eye care center in northwest Harris County Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

It happened at the New Sights Eye Care located at 13455 Cutten Rd.

TRAFFIC ALERT - VEHICLE VS BUILDING



Constables are working a crash involving a vehicle that crashed into the New Sights Eye Care located in the 13455 block of Cutten Road.



Multiple victims are being transported to a local hospital for reported minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/aRXOL1Jdu4 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 17, 2023

According to Herman, multiple victims are being transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Deputy constables are working to determine what caused the crash.