Mad Hatta to help host ‘Back 2 School Summit’ at George R. Brown Convention Center for Houston area students

HOUSTON – The World Youth Foundation is holding a free Back 2 School Summit Sunday, July 23, at The George R. Brown Convention Center. The event will be hosted by the Madd Hatta, Houston’s legendary radio personality and music executive.

The four-hour event, which kicks off at 2 p.m., will consist of youth performances, guest speakers, workshops, information on health and wellness, fun, entertainment and more. It is open to local middle school, high school, and college students, encouraging them to jumpstart the 2023-2024 school year with a positive outlook, ensuring success.

Students attending will have an opportunity to learn, earn community service hours, receive a swag bag with school supplies, and explore their future careers.

Photo credit: World Youth Foundation (KPRC)

More about the World Youth Foundation

The World Youth Foundation (WYF) is a national, grassroots non-profit 501©3 organization that serves as a development vehicle to enhance the growth and character of the “Whole Child” – Mind, Body and Character. Chartered in April 1991, its holistic approach develops and cultivates blended learning and evidence-based strategies for disadvantaged and underrepresented minority youth. By applying their “Definitive Voice,” its mission is clear- “Teach All Youth How to Win In Life Against All Odds.” Staying focused on the mission, economic mobility and sustainable resources are provided to students and families.

The innovative model provides a “mentoring gateway “to deliver effective programs designed to positively impact the future of our youth. The organization has been delivering free out-of-school mentoring programs that focus on increasing self-confidence and accelerating educational & professional skills for youth. The number of children directly served by the organization annually is approximately 2,500.