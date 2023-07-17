Houston Texans announce home game themes for 2023 season; JJ Watt to be honored during Legends Homecoming

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced its themes for each home game of the 2023 Season.
The team will kick off its regular season home slate against an AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, on Sunday, Sept. 17.
On Oct. 1, Former Texans DE J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor when Houston hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers for Legends Homecoming.
On Nov. 26, the Texans will face another AFC South opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the team’s annual Battle Red Day.
Additional popular game themes include Crucial Catch on Oct. 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints and Salute to Service & First Responders Appreciation presented by Community Coffee on Nov. 19 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
The Texans will wrap up their regular season home games with a new theme “Reppin’ H-Town presented by Bud Light” on Dec. 31 in celebration of H-Town culture.
The team will wear their Battle Red Helmet, which debuted in 2022, during three home games this season, the maximum number of times allowed per the NFL.
The full list of gameday themes are as follows:
- Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Miami Dolphins at 3 p.m. - Play Football (NFL Play Football)
- Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts at Noon - Kickoff presented by Hyundai (Liberty White Out and NFL Home Game Kickoff)
- Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Noon - Legends Homecoming presented by Ford
- Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. New Orleans Saints at Noon - Crucial Catch presented by Kroger (NFL Crucial Catch)
- Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Noon - Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s (NFL PLAY 60)
- Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Arizona Cardinals at Noon - Salute to Service & First Responders Appreciation presented by Community Coffee (Deep Steel Sunday and NFL Salute to Service)
- Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Noon - Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm
- Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Denver Broncos at 3:05 p.m. - My Cause My Cleats presented by Chevron (NFL My Cause, My Cleats)
- Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. Cleveland Browns at Noon - Holiday Game presented by Ticketmaster (NFL Inspire Change)
- Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Tennessee Titans at Noon - Reppin’ H-Town presented by Bud Light