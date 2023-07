The Houston Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old missing girl that disappeared from the area on July 8.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on July 8.

Jazmine Sada is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 5′5″, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Additional information about Sada’s disappearance has not yet been released, but anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 713-884-3131.

To find other missing person reports click here.