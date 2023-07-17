98º

‘Brainiacs’ arrested after stealing bulldozer, abandoning it in front of neighbor’s driveway, HCSO says

Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A homeowner had quite a surprise Sunday morning after waking up to find a stolen bulldozer parked at the end of their driveway.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Pharries, 38, and Nathan Hickman, 34, stole the vehicle from a construction site in the 3900 block of Greenhouse.

Deputies say the pair abandoned the vehicle not far from one of their own homes.

“Our deputies arrested these two brainiacs after one of them (Pharries) drove it to the residence of (Hickman) and then dumped it down the street,” an HCSO official said.

Pharries and Hickman were each charged with felony theft.

HCSO gave KPRC 2 permission to use their photo of the bulldozer and share the following:

