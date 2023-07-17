2 charged with kidnapping after woman escapes house, says she was held against will for 1 month in N. Harris County

Two people were charged with kidnapping after an 18-year-old woman told authorities she escaped from a house where she had been held against her will for about a month in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies received a call about a woman in distress in the 6900 block of Foxmont Lane.

When Pct. 4 arrived, the woman told them she had been kidnapped and kept in a house near the area.

Deputies investigated the incident and arrested Jose Reyes and Jacueline Macias. The two were later booked into the Harris County Jail, but officials have not set their bonds yet.

Pct. 4 has not released additional information about the case. They will have a press conference at 12:15 p.m. Monday to give updates about the incident. This will be streamed on KPRC 2 in a video player at the top of the article.