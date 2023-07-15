90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Family pings cellphone to find missing construction worker fatally shot at job site

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
The family of a missing man used his cellphone to track his whereabouts, leading to the discovery of him being fatally shot at a job site on Saturday.

HOUSTON – The family of a missing man used his cellphone to track his whereabouts, leading to the discovery of him being fatally shot at a job site on Saturday.

The man, a construction worker, was found at a house in the 7000 block of Sidney Street.

On Friday, the victim’s family became worried after they did not hear from him for several hours.

They pinged his phone and found it was located at a site where he was working. Police said a family member found him with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name, and they said they do not have any leads on a suspect or motive.

Police are still investigating and searching for surveillance video.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email