Family pings cellphone to find missing construction worker fatally shot at job site

The family of a missing man used his cellphone to track his whereabouts, leading to the discovery of him being fatally shot at a job site on Saturday.

HOUSTON – The family of a missing man used his cellphone to track his whereabouts, leading to the discovery of him being fatally shot at a job site on Saturday.

The man, a construction worker, was found at a house in the 7000 block of Sidney Street.

On Friday, the victim’s family became worried after they did not hear from him for several hours.

They pinged his phone and found it was located at a site where he was working. Police said a family member found him with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name, and they said they do not have any leads on a suspect or motive.

Police are still investigating and searching for surveillance video.