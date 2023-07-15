3 injured after shooting at club in north Houston

Three people were injured after a shooting at a club on Saturday in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department received a call about the incident at approximately 4 a.m. at the 8800 block of Fulton Street.

Officers said there was an argument that possibly led to the shooting inside of the club. Two men and one woman were injured, and they have not been identified. They suffered minor injuries and were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A security officer took the suspected shooter into custody, and they were arrested by police when they made it to the scene.

Police are still investigating, and they said they do not know if the three people were the intended victims or if they were bystanders. Authorities are trying to look for surveillance video, and they are hoping to speak to witnesses.