Brides affected by closure of north Harris County boutique can get free wedding dress from Houston bridal shop

HOUSTON – Management at a Houston bridal shop said brides-to-be affected by the recent closure of a north Harris County boutique can get a free wedding dress from their warehouse.

KPRC 2 recently reported about several soon-to-be brides who were left in limbo after The Princess Bridal Boutique located off FM 2920 in north Harris County closed without any notice.

Now, management at Ventura’s Bridal Fashions located at 102 N. Loop W. in Houston said that if a bride brings their receipt in from a dress they purchased at Princess Bridal Boutique, they will receive a free dress from their warehouse.

The business said all they ask of the brides is that they make a donation to the Houston Food Bank.

