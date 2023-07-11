Soon-to-be brides say north Harris County boutique closed up shop without any notice after they ordered wedding dresses

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Every bride dreams of their wedding day. From picking out a dress to tasting food and dancing at the reception, it’s a day they will always cherish.

But several brides-to-be are dealing with a nightmare after learning that The Princess Bridal Boutique closed without any notice. The business is located off FM 2920 in north Harris County.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below at 6 p.m. for more on this:

The owner told KPRC 2 reporter Re’Chelle Turner she has been in contact with each bride, and she is working with each one of them to make sure they receive their dress before their special day.

But the soon-to-be-brides said they are not buying the excuses and said the company has left them looking for different options.

Helen Ford, Kimberly Serrano and Stevie Fagan all said “yes to the dress” at the Princess Bridal Boutique.

Helen Ford tried on a stunning dress back in February and fell in love. She made a down payment of $800 in cash.

“I instantly knew before I zipped it up. I was like, ‘This is it. It had glitter. It was a trumpet-style, sweetheart top. It was the dress,” she said.

But that special moment has left Ford upset after learning the boutique closed up shop without any notice. A notice of lockout detailing a message about failure to pay rent was tapped on the front door.

“I paid you my money for my dress. What did you do with the money?” she said.

“We are all pissed. They literally ghosted all of us,” Stevie Fagan said.

Stevie Fagan and Kimberly Serrano were also left in limbo.

“It’s so devastating because I see more brides that are getting married before my date and they have their dress in here and we can’t do nothing because they haven’t even texted us, they haven’t contacted us,” Serrano said.

The company’s website said they are closed and they can be reached through email. Turner spoke to one of the owners over the phone who said the lockout is due to COVID and inflation. She said they tried to work out a situation with the landlord and were given three days’ notice of the lockout.

“We are focusing on our brides at this time as opposed to what is sitting in the locked-out building. We have everything out of there that we need to help our brides and they are our focus,” the owner said.

But the soon-to-be brides said they have reached out multiple times and haven’t gotten a response. Ford said she is looking at other options for her big day in October.

“Now I’m a bride stuck without a dress,” she said.

Helen said her dress was supposed to be ready by the end of this month, but she got worried when she didn’t get a response. She wants a refund.

The owner said refunds will be determined case by case because some of the dresses have already been ordered from different designers. The shop also deleted its social media accounts.

Some of the brides plan to file a report with law enforcement and take legal action.