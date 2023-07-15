87º

Inmate who escaped from Liberty County jail captured

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: escaped inmate, Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Shawn Jordan, Liberty County
Shawn Jordan (Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Liberty County said an inmate who escaped from the Liberty County Jail Friday evening has been captured.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Jordan was recently booked into the Liberty County Jail for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 30th.

The sheriff’s office posted about Jordan’s escape at around 8:40 p.m. Around 40 minutes later, they reported that Jordan had been captured.

