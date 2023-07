Tanya Jackson is at the center of an Amber Alert issued on Saturday.

DALLAS – An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday after an 11-year-old child was abducted out of Dallas, Texas.

Tanya Jackson was last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. on Friday.

She is five foot and seven inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Jackson has black hair, brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red letters. If you have seen the girl or know where she is, you can call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.