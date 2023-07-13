Montgomery County officials confirm first West Nile virus case for 2023

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Public Health District has received confirmation of the first probable case of West Nile virus in the area for 2023.

Health officials said the woman, who is in her 60s, is currently recovering at home. She reportedly resides in the 77365 zip code of Montgomery County.

In July of 2022, MCPHD said two virus cases were confirmed.

West Nile virus can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People typically develop symptoms between three and 14 days after they are bitten, officials said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 80% of people who are infected will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop the illness.

Milder symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and, sometimes, swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms can last up to several weeks, officials said. Serious symptoms that account for less than 1% of those infected can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis. These symptoms can last for several weeks and neurological effects may be permanent.

If you develop symptoms of severe West Nile virus illness, such as unusually severe headaches or confusion, seek medical attention immediately. MCPHD said the majority of milder WNV illnesses improve on their own.

According to the CDC, the most effective way to avoid the virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Avoid bites by using insect repellants, wearing protective clothing when outdoors and emptying standing water outside of your home.

For more information on WNV, please visit the CDC’s website.