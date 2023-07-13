Missouri City Council to vote on adding parts of Sienna community into city limit

Missouri City leaders say they have every right to expand the city limits into parts of the Sienna community. Homeowners in the unincorporated portions of Fort Bend County believe city leaders are rushing their way through this entire process.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Debra Maddow moved into the Sienna community in portions of unincorporated Fort Bend 15 years ago. Her home is in the Municipal Utility District (MUD) No. 2, which in a matter of weeks could become part of Missouri City.

The process is known as annexation in which a city could expand its services to unincorporated areas.

“In general, annexation involves the transfer of jurisdiction and control of the annexed area from one government entity to another,” said on the Missouri City website.

“It’s going way too fast for what it should be and that there is nothing beneficial for the Sienna residents,” Maddow said.

She feels the entire process is being rushed without enough buy-in or say from those who would be directly impacted.

“Why are they doing it now,” Maddow asked.

A spokesperson for the City of Missouri City said, in a statement, the city has every right to annex.

“The 2001 strategic partnership agreement with the MUD always contemplated City annexation. The requirements in the agreement have been met,” the spokesperson said. They added they aren’t rushing the process because there isn’t a one-size fit all way to go about annexation.

“Contrary to assertions that have been made, there is not a ‘typical timeline.’ Each municipality may consider multiple factors in determining when and if to annex property,” said the spokesperson.

There are roughly 11,500 roof tops across the Sienna area. Sienna MUD No. 2 has just over 1,600 households, according to Sienna Association General Manager Sandra Denton.

Missouri City estimates, if city council approves annexation, they could begin servicing 6,000 people.

Denton said she’s getting calls every day from homeowners raising concerns about what annexation looks like.

“It’s really about letting the residents understand what the impact is going to be and working with the utility district, the association, and whatever body is involved in the services that the city provides,” Denton said. “Not making it a surprise.”

Denton and Maddow attended a town hall meeting Wednesday evening where they felt Missouri City leaders were dodging questions.

“There should have been a lot more communication, in my opinion and in what the residents are saying. I can totally understand,” Denton said.

The Missouri City spokesperson said annexation is clear, homeowners will be able to get more services.

In a June 20th presentation, the city states MUD No. 2 homeowners would receive police, street maintenance, development services, code enforcement, parks & recreation, animal services and more.

“Upon annexation, the residents will receive additional municipal services, including police, fire (without a separate fee as they have now), public works (streets), and code enforcement and will have the ability to participate in City elections and serve on various City boards and commissions,” the City of Missouri City said in a statement to KPRC 2.

The Missouri City Council could vote as soon as August 21. If approved, the nearly 6,000 will be part of two separate council districts.

“We don’t have any voting rights. We do not elect Missouri City council and so they don’t represent us but if they’re going to vote on the annexation, so they have no reason to listen to us,” Maddow said. “They’re going to do what’s best for the city residents and not what’s best for us.”

The next public hearing is Monday, July 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. in the Missouri City Council Chamber at the City of Missouri City City Hall Building at 1522 Texas Parkway.

A Missouri City brochure on annexation points to five ‘benefits to annexation’:

Access to more services “…by annexing into the City of Missouri City, you gain access to a wider range of city services, including police and fire protection, street maintenance, development services, code enforcement, parks & recreation, animal services and more. Plus, you no longer have to pay a fire fee with your utility bill.” Representation and influence “By annexing into the City of Missouri City, you gain representation through elected city council members.” Community Engagement “Being part of a city can provide you with opportunities for community involvement and engagement, such as participating in local government and civic organizations.” Economic Development “The City of Missouri City often invests in economic development initiatives, such as infrastructure improvements and business incentives, which can bring new businesses and investment to the area.” Quality of Life “In addition to improved law enforcement response for residents in the annexed area, the City will provide proactive monitoring & maintenance of public infrastructure to include vegetation, streets and sidewalks. The City of Missouri City offers a variety of amenities, such as parks & trails, community centers, public art, and cultural & educational opportunities, that can further enhance your quality of life.”

CITY OF MISSOURI CITY STATEMENT ON ANNEXATION PROPOSAL:

“Upon annexation, the residents will receive additional municipal services, including police, fire (without a separate fee as they have now), public works (streets), and code enforcement and will have the ability to participate in City elections and serve on various City boards and commissions. The 2001 strategic partnership agreement with the MUD always contemplated City annexation. The requirements in the agreement have been met. The Tax Year 2022 tax rate difference is $0.14. The tax rate for the City is subject to change. The residents in the area proposed to be annexed will not be subject to City taxation until Tax Year 2024 of which the levy will be due in January of 2025. Contrary to assertions that have been made, there is not a “typical timeline.” Each municipality may consider multiple factors in determining when and if to annex property. SB2038 does not apply to the City’s Strategic Partnership Agreements. The city will work in partnership with the Sienna Homeowners’ Associations and Sienna MUD No. 2 to ensure a seamless transition.”