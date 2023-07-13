Man, small dog rescued from apartment fire near Tomball

HARRIS COUNTY – A man is in critical condition after firefighters rescued him from an apartment fire near Tomball late Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the 7600 block of Fallbrook Drive near Highway 249 at around 11 p.m.

Officials said firefighters found the man unresponsive on the first floor. As they rescued him, they performed CPR on him while being taken to a hospital. He remains in critical condition.

Firefighters also rescued a small dog from the fire. The dog appeared to be OK after being resuscitated and was released to its family.

Around eight to 12 units were damaged in the fire, according to officials. The Red Cross is assisting those who were affected.

Officials said the fire was possibly caused by an electrical issue on the first-floor patio.

No additional injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.