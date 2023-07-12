Man dead, woman injured after argument leads to shooting at Pasadena apartments; 15-year-old bystander also shot

PASADENA, Texas – A man is dead and a woman was injured after police say they shot one another during an argument in Pasadena.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1705 Jenkins Road around 11:45 a.m.

According to the Pasadena police chief, a woman and a man were seen on surveillance video arguing shortly before the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest. The man then took the gun away from the woman and returned fire, shooting the woman multiple times.

While the man and woman wrestled for the weapon, the chief said a 15-year-old witness, who was standing nearby, was shot in the arm.

The man and woman were both transported by Life Flight to the hospital, where the man died. The woman and the teen are currently in stable condition.

The exact relationship between the woman and the man is currently unknown, but officers said they believe they were friends.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.