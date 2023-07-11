Need a new fur baby? League City Animal Care overcapacity after rescuing 60 small dogs from single home

LEAGUE CITY – League City Animal Care is currently overcapacity and in need of some help.

On Sunday, the facility announced that it rescued 60 small dogs from a property in League City, which put them 70% overcapacity on canines.

“This additional intake will put significant strain on our limited resources, which were already stretched extremely thin. This will be a huge undertaking for our team & we will need assistance from our community,” the facility said in a Facebook post.

LCAC said it needs assistance with the following:

Dog fosters for new and existing medium and larger dogs. Register to foster here , once registered, email FosterAPet@leaguecitytx.gov to let League City Animal Care know which pets you may be able to help.

Volunteer groomers to help make the dogs more comfortable as many are matted and caked in urine or feces. Email LCACVolunteer@leaguecitytx.gov if you would like to help groom.

Current LCAC volunteers are needed to assist in all volunteer areas. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at LCAC, visit www.LeagueCitytx.gov/3908/volunteer to sign up.

Adopters are needed immediately for all available dogs on site to help free up space and resources. The small dogs that were recently rescued are not yet up for adoption, but will be made available once they receive the proper treatment/care. Visit www.LeagueCitytx.gov/3891/adopt to view all animals currently available. All adoption fees are currently waived thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance

Donations toward the care of the dogs and others at LCAC may be made here

Rescues or other organizations interested in assisting with this effort may email LCACinfo@leaguecitytx.gov . Please be prepared to provide 501c3 and other supporting documentation.