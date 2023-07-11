Big Freedia’s remix of a classic children’s song goes viral

Videos of parents dancing with their children to a remixed version of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” have flooded social media, thanks to a popular children’s educational YouTube series started by a Black family. The song, now a viral sensation, has also become an entertaining and fun dancing experience for both children and adults.

The “Row Row Row Your Boat Remix” featuring Big Freedia comes from the animated children’s YouTube channel Gracie’s Corner. Since the song’s release last month, it has garnered over 6 million views on YouTube and 2 million views on TikTok, with parents dancing with their children to the catchy melody.

A typical song on Gracie’s Corner, starring 10-year-old Graceyn, combines educational songs or nursery rhymes with modern beats from multiple genres, including hip-hop and Afrobeats, displayed in the channel’s “ABC Song.” In the videos, Gracie, a Black girl with natural hair, often sings with members of her family and her friends of different races.

