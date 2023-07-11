‘Dire need for improvement’: Mayor Sylvester Turner shares results from City of Houston’s first equity study

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared results from One Complete Houston, the city’s first equity indicator study during a news conference on Tuesday.

According to research, Houston’s overall equity score was 44.1 out of 100, and Turner said this showed there is a “dire need for improvement.” Equity relates to fairness and means that all people receive necessary resources to have the same outcomes as everyone else.

The study was funded by Shell USA Incorporated and the Kinder Institute for Urban Research worked on this project as well.

The study looked at information from 2021 and 2022 and focused on 63 topic areas. Researchers used methodology from the City University of New York’s Institute for State and Local Governance. The data was used to create equity indicator scores to show where opportunities are equally available for people.

Community leaders were able to provide their input for the study to help define equity. There was also a survey shared online to get comments from Houstonians.

Turner said that, although Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the country, equity is an issue, and officials hope to make the city more resilient and successful using information from the study.