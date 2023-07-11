Program offers grants to help rural Harris County residents pay for critical home repairs. Here’s who qualifies.

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Workers apply brick to the facing of new homes in a new subdivision in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The United States Department of Agriculture provided a $500,00 grant to Rebuilding Together Houston so they can carry out free home repairs for low-income families in Harris County.

Rebuilding Together Houston is a group that helps Houstonians, seniors and veterans repair their homes at no cost. The organization is now serving more rural areas in Harris County.

“These repairs are especially important this summer,” Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland said. “Many low-income homeowners can’t afford potentially lifesaving temperature control equipment such as window AC units, while repairs to the home’s exterior and roof can protect a family from catastrophic storm damage during hurricane season.”

This grant will allow residents to repair their roofs, plumbing, electrical issues, window AC/heater units and fix other structural problems.

To benefit from this program, people need to meet certain requirements, submit an application and have their home inspected.

Who can qualify?

Single family homes located in rural areas at or near these zip codes: 77336, 77375, 77377, 77429, 77433, 77447, 77449, 77484, 77493, 77532, 77561, and 77562

Those with low-income

You must provide proof that you own the home

You must be a full-time resident of the home

People should be up to date on their property taxes or official payment plan

You cannot own more than one home to qualify

Go here to apply. You may also email info@rebuildinghouston.org or call 713 659-2511 for prescreening.