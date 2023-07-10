HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Missing 20-year-old with autism last seen on Sunday in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man who is autistic and non-verbal.

Officers said Felix Lam was last seen by family members on Sunday at 6 p.m. at his home located in the 10500 block of Beechnut Street.

He is described as an Asian man, weighing 160 pounds, standing 5′6″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

If anyone happens to see Lam or knows of his whereabouts, contact Houston Police Department, missing persons unit by calling 832 394-1840 and refer to case # 973842-23.