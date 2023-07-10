Disaster recovery, hurricane preparedness at center of Harris County authorities’ presentation

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners will gather to lead a presentation on the Texas General Land Office’s long-term recovery efforts, hurricane preparedness and how Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) can work with the State of Texas following major disasters.

The presentation will begin at 11 a.m. at the Tracy Gee Community Center.

Commissioners Adrian Garcia, Dawn Buckingham and Leslie Briones will participate in the presentation to the Greater Houston LULAC Council.

